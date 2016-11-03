FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Jacobs Douwe Egberts agrees to buy Singapore's Super Group for $1.05 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 12:45 AM / 10 months ago

Jacobs Douwe Egberts agrees to buy Singapore's Super Group for $1.05 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Coffee company Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV (JDE) has agreed to buy Singapore-listed instant food and beverage firm Super Group Ltd for S$1.45 billion ($1.05 billion), according to stock exchange filings on Thursday.

JDE is offering S$1.30 per Super share, a premium of 34 percent to the stock's last traded price of S$0.97 before trading was halted on Oct. 31. JDE, formed by a joint venture between Mondelez International Inc and D.E Master Blenders, intends to delist the Singapore-headquartered company.

Shareholders with a 60 percent stake in Super's total issued share capital have agreed to tender all of their shares in acceptance of the offer. Super's products include instant coffee, instant cereals and instant tea mixes.

Evercore Asia (Singapore) Pte Ltd is the financial adviser to Super.

$1 = 1.3847 Singapore dollars Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.