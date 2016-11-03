SINGAPORE Nov 3 Coffee company Jacobs Douwe
Egberts BV (JDE) has agreed to buy Singapore-listed instant food
and beverage firm Super Group Ltd for S$1.45 billion
($1.05 billion), according to stock exchange filings on
Thursday.
JDE is offering S$1.30 per Super share, a premium of 34
percent to the stock's last traded price of S$0.97 before
trading was halted on Oct. 31. JDE, formed by a joint venture
between Mondelez International Inc and D.E Master
Blenders, intends to delist the Singapore-headquartered company.
Shareholders with a 60 percent stake in Super's total issued
share capital have agreed to tender all of their shares in
acceptance of the offer. Super's products include instant
coffee, instant cereals and instant tea mixes.
Evercore Asia (Singapore) Pte Ltd is the financial adviser
to Super.
($1 = 1.3847 Singapore dollars)
