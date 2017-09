Nov 18 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc : * Reports record net earnings for fiscal 2013 * Q4 earnings per share $0.84 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $3.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.14 billion * Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $3.35 to $3.90 * FY 2014 earnings per share view $3.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage