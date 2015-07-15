FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge rejects law firm's lawsuit over non-lawyer investments
July 15, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge rejects law firm's lawsuit over non-lawyer investments

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a closely-watched lawsuit that challenged New York rules that ban non-attorneys from investing in law firms.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan ruled that claims by personal injury law firm Jacoby & Meyers that its constitutional rights were violated by prohibitions on non-lawyer equity ownership in firms were “entirely without merit.”

