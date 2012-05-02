FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's JAFZA seeks consent for early $2 bln sukuk repayment
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Dubai's JAFZA seeks consent for early $2 bln sukuk repayment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) is seeking consent from holders of its $2 billion-equivalent Islamic bond, or sukuk, for early redemption of the certificates, the company said in a disclosure to Nasdaq Dubai on Wednesday.

The state-linked industrial free zone, part of a unit owned by Dubai World, has scheduled a meeting on May 24 in London to approve the Extraordinary Resolution and initiated the “consent solicitation” on Wednesday.

JAFZA, located on the outskirts of Dubai, said earlier this week it was in advanced discussions with banks over a financing package to meet its bond obligation.

“The Trustee is proposing the introduction of a call option to provide JAFZ with enhanced flexibility to implement the new financing in a timely and efficient manner and to allow the timing of the dissolution of the underlying trust to be coordinated with the new financing,” the company said.

Citigroup Inc, Dubai Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered are listed as solicitation agents.

Along with a $1.25 billion sukuk issued by another state-owned entity, DIFC Investments, which matures in June, the upcoming JAFZA redemption is being closely tracked for the ability of Dubai Inc firms to meet their debt obligations. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.