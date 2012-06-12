Dubai's JAFZA to issue $650 mln 7-yr sukuk this week - leads

DUBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Dubai government-owned Jebel Ali Free Zone plans to launch and issue a $650 million seven-year Islamic bond or sukuk this week, and books are now open, arranging banks said on Tuesday.

Profit rate guidance for the sukuk is indicated at between 7 and 7.25 percent.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank , National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Samba Financial Group and Standard Chartered are bookrunners on the deal. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)