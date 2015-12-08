FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jaguar Land Rover, Slovakia to sign agreement on factory this week-sources
December 8, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Jaguar Land Rover, Slovakia to sign agreement on factory this week-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover and the Slovak government will sign an agreement this week on a production plant in Slovakia, three Slovak government sources said on Tuesday.

JLR, owned by India’s Tata Motors, has chosen the Slovak city of Nitra as the site of a planned factory that should open in 2018 and eventually reach output of 300,000 cars per year.

Slovakia is a euro zone member country with a heavy focus on the automobile industry, including plants owned by Volkswagen , Kia and Peugeot.

The Slovak Economy Ministry declined to comment, and a spokesman for JLR was not immediately available. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka, editing by Jason Hovet)

