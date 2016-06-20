BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover India launches petrol variant of Discovery Sport SUV in India

June 20 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover India :

* Jaguar Land Rover India says Land Rover launches petrol variant of Discovery Sport SUV in India at 5.65 mln rupees, ex-showroom, Delhi

* India's top court has temporarily banned the sale of large diesel cars in the Indian capital of Delhi to curb rising air pollution

Source text: Jaguar Land Rover India today announced launch of the 2.0 litre petrol derivative of the Land Rover Discovery Sport in India at an attractive starting price of INR 56.50 Lacs, ex-showroom, Delhi. Available in HSE Trim, the new derivative is powered by a 2.0L petrol engine that delivers a power output of 177 kW. This is in addition to the 2.2L TD4 & SD4 diesel derivatives already on sale in India since September 2015. (Bengaluru newsroom)