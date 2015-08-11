FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland says state support helped Slovakia win JLR car plant
August 11, 2015 / 10:53 AM / 2 years ago

Poland says state support helped Slovakia win JLR car plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Poland, which has lost out to Slovakia as the venue for a potential new plant for carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), did not want to match the level of state support offered by its neighbour, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

“We have made a good offer to our partners, but it was not costly for state budget,” the ministry said in a statement. “At the closing stage of negotiations the Slovaks have offered a very high level of direct state support.”

“In our Polish way of calculation, this level of support was not acceptable, because it would mean that profits and costs would not be shared equally between parties.”

JLR said earlier on Tuesday it has signed a letter of intent to build a new car plant in Slovakia, a further expansion away from its British manufacturing base. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)

