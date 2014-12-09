FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jaguar recalls about 7,000 sports cars in U.S. for wiring issue
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Jaguar recalls about 7,000 sports cars in U.S. for wiring issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 7,079 Jaguar F-Type sports cars in the United States because potential incorrect wiring could lead to the front passenger air bag not activating, according to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of Tata Motors Ltd, is recalling the cars from model years 2014 and 2015 because the seat belt harness connector may not have been wired correctly, possibly affecting sensors that read whether the front passenger air bag should be activated, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

A person of smaller stature sitting in the front passenger seat may not be sensed, and the air bag may not activate, increasing the risk of injury, according to the NHTSA documents.

Jaguar Land Rover has received three field reports related to the matter, but there have been no reports of accidents or injuries as a result, according to the NHTSA documents.

Dealers will correct the harness connector wire configuration at no cost, and the recall is expected to begin on or before Jan. 5, 2015, according to the NHTSA documents. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.