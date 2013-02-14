Jaguar Land Rover expects profit margin at 14 pct in coming qtrs-exec

MUMBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover expects core earnings (EBITDA)margin to be at 14 percent in the coming quarters, the company’s chief finance officer, Ken Gregor, told reporters on Thursday.

The British luxury brands, owned by India’s Tata Motors Ltd , cannot make a commitment to invest in a possible plant in Saudi Arabia, Gregor said.

In December, Jaguar Land Rover signed a preliminary deal to build a plant in Saudi Arabia, extending its expansion in fast-growing markets having already started work on a plant in China. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Anand Basu)