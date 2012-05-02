FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tata's Jaguar Land Rover to invest in UK plant-report
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
May 2, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

Tata's Jaguar Land Rover to invest in UK plant-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover, part of Indian group Tata Motors, plans to invest 200 million pounds ($324.08 million) in a plant in central England, the Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday.

The investment at the factory, which will build Jaguar’s new F-type sports car, is expected to create up to 1,000 jobs and increase its capacity by 50 percent, according to the article.

The newspaper said, without citing sources, that the car maker is looking to start work on expanding the plant swiftly.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.