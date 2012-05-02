Tata's Jaguar Land Rover to invest in UK plant-report

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover, part of Indian group Tata Motors, plans to invest 200 million pounds ($324.08 million) in a plant in central England, the Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday.

The investment at the factory, which will build Jaguar’s new F-type sports car, is expected to create up to 1,000 jobs and increase its capacity by 50 percent, according to the article.

The newspaper said, without citing sources, that the car maker is looking to start work on expanding the plant swiftly.