Chinese demand for Jaguar boosts JLR June sales
July 11, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 4 years

Chinese demand for Jaguar boosts JLR June sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover reported a 7 percent rise in June sales as it sold more Jaguar cars in China, the company’s fastest growing market.

JLR, owned by India’s biggest carmaker by revenue Tata Motors Ltd, said Jaguar sales rose 34 percent during the month to 6,574 cars, with sales in China more than doubling.

Sales of Land Rover sports utility vehicles grew 2 percent in June to 27,165 cars. ()

The growing demand for luxury cars in China and other emerging markets has helped JLR buck the trend of plant shutdowns and falling production at many European automakers.

JLR’s China chief said in April that the company aims to increase its sales in the country by 20 percent to 30 percent this year.

The company said total sales in the first half of 2013 rose 14 percent to 210,190 cars.

Tata Motors relies on JLR for the bulk of its profits, with the Britain-based company accounting for more than three-quarters of the Indian carmaker’ s revenue.

