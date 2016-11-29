FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Jaguar Land Rover to build new Discovery in Slovakia
November 29, 2016 / 3:00 PM / 9 months ago

Jaguar Land Rover to build new Discovery in Slovakia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover said on Tuesday it will build its next-generation Discovery sport utility vehicle in Slovakia, the first car chosen for the 1 billion pound ($1.25 billion) plant which is due to open in 2018.

The luxury carmaker, owned by India's Tata Motors, picked Slovakia last year as the location for the new factory which will have an annual output of up to 300,000 vehicles and is one of the country's biggest foreign direct investments.

The company, which is rapidly boosting its model line-up and production volumes to reach 1 million units by the end of the decade, is already building the new Discovery at its plant in Solihull in central England. ($1 = 0.8013 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by David Clarke)

