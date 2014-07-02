FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Jaiprakash selling shares to raise up to $250 mln - sources
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 2, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

India's Jaiprakash selling shares to raise up to $250 mln - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Indian infrastructure builder Jaiprakash Associates on Wednesday launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to $250 million, two people directly involved in the process said.

The company is selling shares in the indicative price band of 70.27 rupees ($1.18) to 74 rupees apiece, said the sources, who did not want to be named as the deal details are not public yet. Jaiprakash shares ended 1.4 percent lower at 75.50 rupees.

A Jaiprakash spokesman did not immediately respond to request for comment. ($1 = 59.6875 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.