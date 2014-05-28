FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Jaiprakash Associates net profit falls 19 pct, finance costs rise
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2014 / 3:31 AM / 3 years ago

India's Jaiprakash Associates net profit falls 19 pct, finance costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 28 (Reuters) - India’s Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, an engineering and construction firm, reported a 19 percent fall in net profit for the fourth quarter, hit by slowing sales.

Net profit for the January-March quarter fell to 1 billion rupees ($16.9 million) compared with 1.24 billion rupees in the year ago period, while revenue was down 12 percent at 34.03 billion rupees, the company said in a statement early Wednesday.

Profit was also hit as finance costs rose about 38 percent to 756.4 million rupees in the quarter. ($1 = 59.0250 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.