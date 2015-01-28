FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Jaiprakash Power likely to default on $200 mln convertible bonds
January 28, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

India's Jaiprakash Power likely to default on $200 mln convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - India’s Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd said it was likely to default on payments for convertible bonds worth $200 million due on Feb. 13 this year, as it could not generate enough revenue from its operations.

Jaiprakash, which has been weighed down by debts and a sharp downturn in the performance of the Indian power sector, said in a statement on Wednesday the company was confident of its ability to pay its dues under the bonds by March 31, 2016. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sunil Nair)

