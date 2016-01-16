FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finance Minister Jaitley says will help bankers lend more
#India Top News
January 16, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Finance Minister Jaitley says will help bankers lend more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks with the media in New Delhi November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s government and the country’s central bank will over the next few months add to banks’ ability to lend, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday, addressing a conference on start-up businesses.

Credit growth is critical to boost India’s sluggish economic growth but has remained subdued, with banks struggling with crippling bad debts and insufficient capital.

“The Reserve Bank (of India) and the government, acting in tandem, are going to add to bankers’ ability to lend with vigour and in greater amounts,” Jaitley said.

He gave no details.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will later on Saturday address the same New Delhi conference, and is expected to announce new policy reforms aimed at simplifying the process of starting and funding new businesses in the country.

Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques

