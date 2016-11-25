FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Judge dismisses securities fraud lawsuit against toymaker JAKKS
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 25, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 9 months ago

Judge dismisses securities fraud lawsuit against toymaker JAKKS

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Los Angeles has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit against JAKKS Pacific, saying shareholders failed to support claims that the California-based toymaker manipulated sales forecasts to appear profitable.

Filed in 2013, the lawsuit accused the maker of Star Wars, Nintendo and Batman toys of issuing misleading sales projections in 2012 earnings releases and earnings calls to qualify for a $75 million working capital line of credit. The false picture of profitability artificially inflated prices of JAKKS' shares, the lawsuit said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gGNPcb

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.