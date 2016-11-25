Judge dismisses securities fraud lawsuit against toymaker JAKKS

A federal judge in Los Angeles has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit against JAKKS Pacific, saying shareholders failed to support claims that the California-based toymaker manipulated sales forecasts to appear profitable.

Filed in 2013, the lawsuit accused the maker of Star Wars, Nintendo and Batman toys of issuing misleading sales projections in 2012 earnings releases and earnings calls to qualify for a $75 million working capital line of credit. The false picture of profitability artificially inflated prices of JAKKS' shares, the lawsuit said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gGNPcb