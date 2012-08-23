FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jakks Pacific says Oaktree makes fresh bid for talks
August 23, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

Jakks Pacific says Oaktree makes fresh bid for talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Jakks Pacific Inc said private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management LP sent it a revised draft of a proposed confidentiality and standstill merger agreement on August 13.

Jakks said it was also notified that Oaktree sold its entire stake in the toy company, but that the firm was making a final attempt to resolve the impasse in negotiations.

Oaktree held about 6 percent of Jakks as of May 15.

The PE firm ended talks over the standstill agreement in June after the two parties failed to agree on terms, the latest obstacle in Oaktree’s pursuit of the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
