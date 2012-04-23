UPDATE 2-Jakks Pacific builds pressure on Oaktree to raise bid

* Says to buy back $80 mln of its shares

* To buy back shares for at least $20 per share

* Authorized co representatives to meet Oaktree

* To increase size of board to eight

* Jakks shares rise as much as 11 pct

By Chris Peters

April 23 (Reuters) - Toy company Jakks Pacific Inc bowed to investor demand as it agreed to meet suitor Oaktree Capital Management, but also said it would buy back $80 million worth of shares, putting pressure on the private equity firm to improve its bid.

The buyback, for at least $20-a-share, matches Oaktree’s offer, which valued Jakks at $670 million, and was rejected last September.

“Any proposal to purchase the company would likely have to be at a substantial premium to that level,” said Gregory Taxin, managing director of Clinton Group Inc, which, along with its affiliates, owns about 2.4 percent of Jakks’ common stock.

Taxin, who had earlier indicated that he would like to see a mid-$20s bid, also said there was talk that Oaktree had raised its offer in private negotiations with Jakks earlier.

“We are very satisfied with the actions the board and the company took this morning,” said Taxin, who had earlier called for a change in board unless Jakks considers a sale.

On Monday, Jakks also agreed to appoint two independent directors. The appointment of one of the directors is subject to Clinton Group’s approval.

Shares of the company rose as much as 11 percent to $19.39 on the Nasdaq.