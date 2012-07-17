FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Jakks Pacific 2nd-qtr profit misses as costs rise
July 17, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Jakks Pacific 2nd-qtr profit misses as costs rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects comparable EPS figure in first bullet point, removes reference to adjusted earnings in text)

* Q2 EPS $0.01 vs est $0.11

* Q2 sales rise 10 pct to $145.4 mln; est $137.1 mln

* Sees FY12 EPS $1.04-$1.08 vs est $1.07

* Sees FY12 sales $720 mln-$728 mln vs est $ $733.9 mln

July 17 (Reuters) - Jakks Pacific Inc’s second-quarter earnings missed Wall Street estimates due to higher costs, and the toy company forecast full-year results largely below analysts’ expectations.

For the full-year, the company expects to earn $1.04 to $1.08 per share on revenue of $720 million to $728 million, excluding one-off items.

Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $1.07 per share on revenue of $733.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Jakks reported quarterly earnings of $214,000, or 1 cent per share, compared with $4.2 million, or 16 cents per share, last year.

The company, which makes products under brands such as Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs, said sales rose 10 percent to $145.4 million.

Analysts expected a profit of 11 cents per share on revenue of $137.1 million.

Cost of sales rose 13 percent to $98.5 million.

Gross margin fell 2 percentage points to 32.2 percent.

Shares of the company closed at $15.81 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

