Japan Airlines: won't secure stable shareholders before IPO

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines is unlikely to be able to achieve a previously stated goal of securing stable shareholders to hold at least 10 percent of its stock before its planned listing, Chairman Emeritus Kazuo Inamori told a briefing on Thursday.

Japan Airlines is planning to re-list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in September following a roughly $8 billion initial public offering, sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Michael Watson)