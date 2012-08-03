Japan Airlines expects IPO to raise $8.5 bln

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines will raise about 663 billion yen ($8.5 billion) in its initial public offering, nearly doubling the investment of a state-backed fund which injected capital into the airline after its bankruptcy in 2010, according to a regulatory filing.

In the filing, Japan Airlines disclosed an estimated per share price of 3,790 yen. Based on that price, the stake held by the state-backed Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corp of Japan (ETIC) is worth 663 billion yen.

The ETIC is planning to sell its entire stake in the IPO.

JAL said in a separate filing that it would decide on the final IPO price on Sept. 10 after gauging investor demand during a book-building period. ($1 = 78.2150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Michael Watson)