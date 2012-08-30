Japan Airlines sets price range for up to $8.4 bln IPO

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines said on Thursday it would raise up to 663 billion yen ($8.4 billion) in its initial public offering after setting the indicative price range for what will rank as the world’s second-largest IPO this year after Facebook Inc.

The airline, which is scheduled to relist its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Sept. 19, said the price would be set between 3,500 yen and 3,790 yen after sounding out investors during a one-week book-building process that starts on Friday.

The top end of the range is equal to the preliminary reference price of 3,790 yen disclosed when Japan Airlines officially announced on Aug. 3 that it would relist its stock, highlighting its strong recovery less than three years after it tumbled into bankruptcy with $25 billion in debt. ($1 = 78.7400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edmund Klamann)