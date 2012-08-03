TSE approves Japan Airlines relisting, to IPO on Sept 19

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Friday it has approved Japan Airlines’s plan to relist on the bourse, and set the initial public offering for the flagship carrier for Sept. 19.

Japan Airlines, which filed for bankruptcy in early 2010, has given up on the idea of securing stable shareholders to hold at least 10 percent of its stock ahead of its listing, estimated at about $8 billion, Chairman Emeritus Kazuo Inamori said on Thursday. (Reporting by Koichi Kawaguchi, Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)