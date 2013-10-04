Japan Airlines formally seeks revision to Haneda slot allocation

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines said on Friday it has formally asked the Japanese government to revise its decision this week of allocating the majority of new international slots at Tokyo’s Haneda airport to rival ANA Holdings.

“We have asked regulators to explain whether they gave consideration to the convenience of travellers and the impact on airline alliances in making their decision,” JAL’s president, Yoshiharu Ueki, told a press conference at the carrier’s headquarters.

Earlier this week, the Japanese government granted JAL five new international landing and take-off slots at Haneda, the world’s fourth-busiest hub, versus 11 for ANA in a move meant to blunt any competitive edge JAL gained from a taxpayer-funded bailout.

Calling the allocation “skewed”, Ueki said the decision would cost the company 6 billion yen ($60 million) in operating profit a year.