FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fidelity National raises bid for J Alexander's to $78 mln
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Fidelity National raises bid for J Alexander's to $78 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc raised its offer to buy casual dining chain J. Alexander’s Corp to $13 per share in cash, more than a month after its first bid.

The No. 1 US title insurer’s offer values J. Alexander at $78 million, higher than its previous bid of $72 million.

J. Alexander’s shares were up 11 percent at $13 in pre-market trade on Tuesday. They closed at $11.75 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Fidelity National in June made an offer of $12 per share to J. Alexander’s shareholders, which had faced opposition from the restaurant chain’s second-largest shareholder Privet Fund LP.

Fidelity has been bulking up its restaurant operating unit -American Blue Ribbon Holdings (ABRH) - results of which it started reporting as a separate operating segment in its results last week.

Fidelity National shares closed at $18.81 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.