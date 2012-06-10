Jamaican sprinter Bolt unhurt after car crash

KINGSTON, June 10 (Reuters) - World and Olympic record-breaking sprinter Usain Bolt emerged unscathed from a car accident in the Jamaican capital on Sunday and was resting at home, authorities said.

Bolt, 25, had just returned to his Caribbean nation on Saturday after beating Jamaican rival Astafa Powell in the 100 meters event at last week’s Oslo Diamond League competition.

He crashed his BMW coupe after leaving a party in the capital, Kingston, shortly before dawn, police said.

His publicist, Carole Beckford, told reporters Bolt was not hurt in the accident and was resting at home.

Police said the cause of the pre-dawn crash was still under investigation.

Bolt, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, is the world record and Olympic record holder in both the 100 meters and 200 meters. He is currently preparing for the Jamaica National Championship, which serves as a trial for selecting Jamaica’s team to this summer’s Olympic Games in London.

Popularly known as “Lightning Bolt,” the charismatic Bolt was involved in a previous crash back in 2009 when he totaled another BMW after swerving into a ditch along Jamaica’s busy North Coast Highway.

Bolt suffered minor injuries to his feet in that accident and was back in training weeks later. (Reporting By Horace Helps; Editing by Tom Brown and Sandra Maler)