a year ago
Jamaica raises US$364m through tap of 8% 2039s: source
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

Jamaica raises US$364m through tap of 8% 2039s: source

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (IFR) - Jamaica has raised US$364m through a tap of its 8% 2039 bonds that was announced in conjunction with a buyback of some of its short-dated notes, according to a source close to the deal.

The Caribbean nation will announce the results of the tender - and the total size of the tap - on Friday morning, the source said.

The tap priced at 114.082 for a yield of 6.75%, the tight end of guidance of 6.875% area (plus or minus 12.5bp) and tighter than initial price thoughts of 7% area.

Jamaica, rated Caa2/B/B, launched a tender on its 10.625% 2017s and 8% 2019s earlier this week. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

