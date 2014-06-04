Jamaica plans investor meetings - sources

NEW YORK, June 4 (IFR) - Jamaica has hired Citigroup to arrange a non-deal roadshow in the Unites States and Europe beginning on June 10, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Caa3/B-/B-, will meet fixed-income investors in Los Angeles on June 10 and 11, New York on June 12, Boston on June 13.

It will move to Europe the following week to visit accounts in London on June 16, Germany on June 17, and Amsterdam and Zurich on June 18. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)