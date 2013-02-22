FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch cuts Jamaica rating to restricted default on debt exchange
February 22, 2013 / 7:32 PM / in 5 years

Fitch cuts Jamaica rating to restricted default on debt exchange

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday cut Jamaica’s sovereign foreign currency credit rating to restricted default from C, citing the Caribbean nation’s domestic debt exchange which violates terms of its original bond contract with domestic bondholders.

Jamaica announced a preliminary participation rate of more than 97 percent for the debt exchange which the government hopes will slash its debt as a percentage of gross domestic product to 95 percent from 140 percent over the next seven years.

The rating outlook, Fitch said in its statement, is expected to soon be raised out of default after it concludes an assessment of “Jamaica’s prospective credit profile and debt structure.”

Jamaica has been in talks with the International Monetary Fund to discuss a new lending agreement that it hopes will steady the economy of the debt-ridden nation.

“Fitch believes that the execution of the debt exchange operation will facilitate fiscal consolidation and reduce near-term financing needs. The debt exchange is one of the pre-conditions for Jamaica to sign a new IMF agreement amounting to approximately $750 million,” the firm said.

Jamaica’s Eurobonds were not affected by the exchange and therefore remain at CCC, Fitch said. (Reporting By Daniel Bases and Caryn Trokie; Editing by Diane Craft)

