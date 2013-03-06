FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's cuts Jamaica's credit rating to Caa3, gives stable outlook
March 6, 2013 / 9:47 PM / in 5 years

Moody's cuts Jamaica's credit rating to Caa3, gives stable outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday cut Jamaica’s sovereign foreign currency credit rating to Caa3 from B3, citing the Caribbean nation’s domestic debt exchange as a distressed event that still leaves it with a high debt burden.

Jamaica launched a $9.1 billion domestic debt exchange last month to try to alleviate the financing pressures of its sizeable debt load.

“The still high debt burden as nominal debt levels remain unchanged since the announced restructuring did not impose any principal haircuts,” Moody’s said in a statement, outlining its reasoning for the rating action.

Moody’s projected that Jamaica’s 2013 debt metrics, at 119 percent of gross domestic product and 470 percent of revenues, are among the highest of all rated sovereigns.

Earlier on Wednesday, Standard & Poor’s raised Jamaica’s credit rating to CCC-plus from default, following the completion of the exchange.

