UPDATE 1-Fitch upgrades Jamaica to CCC as debt exchange done
March 1, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fitch upgrades Jamaica to CCC as debt exchange done

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch upgraded Jamaica to CCC on Friday, saying a domestic debt exchange was done and the country’s default was essentially over.

The debt-ridden nation saw its sovereign ratings slashed to default last month on the back of a debt exchange meant to bring its debt to 95 percent of the economy from 140 percent over the next seven years.

“With a participation rate above 98 percent of eligible securities, Fitch considers that the National Debt Exchange (NDX) has been materially completed and the default event cured in line with Fitch’s Distressed Debt Exchange (DDE) Criteria,” the rating agency said in a statement.

The International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement with Jamaica last month on a $750 million loan program to help the Caribbean country carry out reforms.

Standard and Poor’s rates the country SD, or selective default. Moody’s Investors Service rates Jamaica B3.

