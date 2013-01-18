FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch cuts Jamaica's sovereign outlook to negative
January 18, 2013

Fitch cuts Jamaica's sovereign outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Fitch cut Jamaica’s sovereign outlook to negative on Friday, citing the country’s financing troubles and eroded liquidity.

The rating agency also affirmed Jamaica’s B-minus long-term foreign currency rating.

The outlook cut “reflects Jamaica’s rising financing constraints in the context of elevated fiscal and external imbalances,” Fitch said in a statement.

“The sustained erosion of the country’s international liquidity position has sharply reduced the authorities’ maneuver capacity to manage external and fiscal pressures, thereby increasing the urgency of reaching a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund in the near term.”

Moody’s Investors Service rates the country B3 with a stable outlook; Standard & Poor’s rates Jamaica B-minus with a negative outlook.

