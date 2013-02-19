FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Moody's puts Jamaica sovereign rating on review for downgrade
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2013 / 9:03 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Moody's puts Jamaica sovereign rating on review for downgrade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes domestic debt figure in Feb. 14 story to $9.1 billion from $9.1 million in 2nd paragraph per Moody’s correction)

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday put Jamaica’s sovereign rating on review for downgrade on a domestic debt exchange program that has already seen the country cut by two other major rating agencies this week.

Moody’s said in a statement it was placing Jamaica’s B3 on review “as a result of the authorities’ announcement that the government will pursue a debt restructuring involving a debt exchange that will affect US $9.1 billion in domestic debt...”

“In Moody’s opinion, the debt exchange is likely to constitute a distressed exchange and, consequently, considered a default event by our definition.”

Rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor’s on Tuesday cut Jamaica’s ratings on the debt exchange program.

Standard & Poor’s cut Jamaica’s rating to SD, or selective default.

“Based on our criteria, we consider this exchange a default,” S&P said at the time.

Fitch cut the country to C.

“In Fitch’s opinion, the exchange, if completed, would constitute a ‘distressed debt exchange’ (DDE) in line with its criteria, as the operation adversely impacts the original contractual terms of domestic bondholders,” the agency said on Tuesday.

Jamaica has been in talks with the International Monetary Fund to discuss a new lending agreement that it hopes will steady the economy of the debt-ridden Caribbean nation.

On Monday, according to Thomson Reuters IFR, Jamaican Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller announced plans to reduce the country’s debt as a pre-condition for implementation of a new IMF loan program.

The debt exchange offer seeks to exchange Jamaica’s domestically issued debt. (Reporting By Daniel Bases and Luciana Lopez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.