CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Moody's puts Jamaica's sovereign rating on review to cut
February 19, 2013 / 8:37 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Moody's puts Jamaica's sovereign rating on review to cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes domestic debt figure to $9.1 billion from $9.1 million in 2nd paragraph per Moody’s correction)

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday put Jamaica’s sovereign rating on review for downgrade on a domestic debt exchange program that has already seen the country cut by two other major rating agencies this week.

Moody’s said it was placing Jamaica’s B3 on review “as a result of the authorities’ announcement that the government will pursue a debt restructuring involving a debt exchange that will affect US $9.1 billion in domestic debt...” the agency said in a statement.

Rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor’s on Tuesday cut Jamaica’s ratings on the debt exchange program.

S&P cut Jamaica’s rating to SD, or selective default. Fitch cut the country to C. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez)

