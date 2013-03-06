FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-S&P raises Jamaica sovereign rating out of default
March 6, 2013 / 7:17 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-S&P raises Jamaica sovereign rating out of default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard &
Poor's on Wednesday raised Jamaica's sovereign credit rating out
of default to CCC-plus after the nation completed a domestic
debt exchange.
    The outlook is stable, S&P said in a statement.
    The country saw its sovereign ratings slashed to default
last month after it launched an exchange designed to grapple
with a debt load of what S&P said was above 140 percent.
    More than 97 percent of eligible claims participated in the
restructuring, S&P said.
    The International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary
agreement with Jamaica last month on a $750 million loan program
to help the Caribbean country carry out reforms. 
    But S&P said the country is still vulnerable to external
shocks.
    Fitch rates the country CCC. Moody's Investors Service rates
Jamaica B3.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
