Australia's James Hardie says Q3 rises, affirms guidance

MELBOURNE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian building products maker James Hardie Industries Ltd said its third-quarter net profit rose 32 percent but gave a downbeat outlook, saying there were few signs of sustainable recovery in U.S. residential house construction.

James Hardie said its net operating profit for the three months to Dec. 31, excluding asbestos and tax adjustments, rose to $27.7 million.

That was below analyst forecasts of $31.7 million, according to a Reuters survey of three analysts.

The group affirmed its earnings guidance for the year in the range of $130 million to $140 million.