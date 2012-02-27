FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's James Hardie says Q3 rises, affirms guidance
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 10:14 PM / in 6 years

Australia's James Hardie says Q3 rises, affirms guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian building products maker James Hardie Industries Ltd said its third-quarter net profit rose 32 percent but gave a downbeat outlook, saying there were few signs of sustainable recovery in U.S. residential house construction.

James Hardie said its net operating profit for the three months to Dec. 31, excluding asbestos and tax adjustments, rose to $27.7 million.

That was below analyst forecasts of $31.7 million, according to a Reuters survey of three analysts.

The group affirmed its earnings guidance for the year in the range of $130 million to $140 million.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.