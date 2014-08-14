FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
James Hardie Q1 profit slides 80 pct, warns of slower US recovery
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

James Hardie Q1 profit slides 80 pct, warns of slower US recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries PLC , the world’s biggest fiber cement products maker, on Friday posted an 80 percent fall in fiscal first quarter net profit and revised down its full-year earnings due to an uncertain U.S. economic recovery.

James Hardie, which generates two-thirds of its revenue in Europe and the United States, reported net profit of $28.9 million for the three months ended June 30, down from $142.2 million a year ago.

Chief Executive Officer Louis Gries said the U.S. market “is recovering more modestly than we assumed at the start of the year.”

Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.