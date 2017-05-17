FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Australia’s James Hardie full-year profit up 13 percent
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 10:15 PM / 3 months ago

Australia’s James Hardie full-year profit up 13 percent

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries Plc, the world’s top fiber cement building materials maker, said its full-year net profit rose 13 percent on robust performance in North America in the fourth quarter.

Net profit for the year grew to $276.5 million, compared with $244.4 million a year ago.

That beat the $231.96 million mean estimate of seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Australian company had slashed its full-year adjusted net profit forecast to a range of $245 million to $255 million in its third-quarter results announcement in February, warning of uncertainty in the U.S. housing market.

Adjusted full-year net profit came in at $248.6 million, compared with $242.9 million last year.

James Hardie makes four-fifths of its sales in North America. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta; Editing by Bill Trott)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.