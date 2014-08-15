FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's James Hardie shares slump, touch 4-month lows after profit drop
August 15, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's James Hardie shares slump, touch 4-month lows after profit drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s James Hardie dropped as much as 7.5 percent to touch four-month lows on Friday after posting an 80 percent fall in fiscal first quarter net profit and revised down its full-year earnings.

Shares in the world’s biggest fiber cement products maker recovered slightly to trade 6.8 percent lower at A$13.08 by 0011 GMT. The profit fall and revised earnings outlook were due to an uncertain U.S. economic recovery. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)

