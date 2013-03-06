FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
James Fisher profit rises, buys diving equipment maker
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

James Fisher profit rises, buys diving equipment maker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Marine engineering services provider James Fisher and Sons Plc reported an 18 percent increase in full-year profit and said it bought a manufacturer of subsea and diving equipment to boost its business in the booming offshore oil sector.

The company, which provides ship-to-ship transfer services, said it bought Divex Ltd for 20 million pounds ($30 million) in cash plus as much as 13 million pounds linked to profit targets.

James Fisher said in December that it sold its railway engineering business to Hitachi Europe Ltd for 25.5 million pounds. It said it expected to use the proceeds to reduce debt and fund potential bolt-on acquisitions in its marine services division.

James Fisher reported a full-year profit of 35.4 million pounds on an underlying basis, up from 30.0 million a year earlier.

Profit in the company’s offshore oil business rose 34 percent.

Revenue rose 18 percent to 363.3 million pounds.

The company raised its final dividend by 10 percent to 11.83 pence per share.

The company, based in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, said trading so far this year has met expectations.

Shares in the company, which also provides decommissioning operations for the nuclear industry, closed at 888 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

