UPDATE 1-James Halstead posts higher profit, ups dividend

March 29 (Reuters) - British flooring maker James Halstead’s first-half profit rose 14.1 percent driven mainly by strong overseas sales, and the company said it had raised its interim dividend 11.1 percent.

The company, which has worked on the event center at the Nuerburgring Grand Prix circuit and has been responsible for the flooring on board Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas cruise ship, said it would raise interim dividend to 5 pence from the 4.5 pence it paid a year ago.

For the first half, the company’s pretax profit rose to 21.1 million pounds from 18.5 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue at James Halstead, founded in 1915 as a company dyeing, finishing, waterproofing and rubberising textiles for rainwear and other outdoor clothing, surged 11 percent to 117.7 million pounds as overseas sales grew 15 percent.

The company, which receives 66 percent of its turnover from abroad according to its latest annual report, has been expanding outside the UK, where a sluggish construction market weighs on it.

Shares of the company, that currently operates in China, Russia, Australasia, Europe, Scandinavia, South Africa and Canada, closed at 495 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have gained 6.4 percent since forecasting record first-half revenue in December last year.