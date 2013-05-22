Australia's James Hardie Q4 profit down 11 pct, outlook cautious

SYDNEY, May 22 (Reuters) - Australian building materials group James Hardie Industries Ltd reported an 11 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit after declines in sales prices in the United States and Europe offset improved sales volumes in those markets.

The world’s largest manufacturer of fibre cement products, which earns two-thirds of its revenue in the United States and Europe, said that it expected a sustainable recovery in the U.S. housing market but that the recovery would occur over a protracted period.

James Hardie’s net operating profit for the three months ended March 31 was $30.7 million, compared with $34.5 million a year earlier. The profit excludes asset impairments, the impact of payments related to a compensation fund for asbestos victims, and some other expenses.

“Fourth quarter sales volume and revenues increased in both the USA and Europe segment and the Asia Pacific Fibre Cement segment. During the quarter, the average net sales price increased in the Asia Pacific business, but declined slightly in our USA and Europe business,” James Hardie CEO Louis Gries said in a statement on Thursday.

For the full year, the company reported a net profit of $140.8 million, versus a mean forecast of $139.0 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 13 analysts. It was down from a $144.3 million profit reported in the previous year.

The full-year result was in line with the company’s own guidance of $136-141 million, which was downgraded in February due to an uncertain outlook for the U.S. housing market.

The company announced a final dividend of 37 cents per share for the second half, resulting in a full-year dividend of 42 cents.

The company said the operating environment in Australia was likely to remain relatively subdued, and it was not anticipating any substantial increase in net sales this calendar year.

Shares in James Hardie closed at A$10.45 on Wednesday, having gained 3.1 percent for the month.