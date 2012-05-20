FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's James Hardie Q4 profit down 4 pct
May 20, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's James Hardie Q4 profit down 4 pct

May 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s James Hardie Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, in line with forecasts, and said it is expecting only a slight improvement in the market over the year ahead.

Net operating profit for the three months to March 31, excluding asbestos and tax adjustments, came in at $32.1 million, down from US$33.3 million a year ago.

Forecasts had been for a fourth-quarter profit of US$32.9 million at the fibre cement products manufacturer, which makes most of its profit in the United States, according to a Reuters survey of four analysts.

Full-year profits dropped 20 percent to $140 million, in line with the company’s guidance of $130-140 million.

