James River Coal posts bigger loss on weak prices

Nov 7 (Reuters) - James River Coal Co reported a wider quarterly loss as weak demand from steelmakers and power producers pushed down coal prices.

James River Coal, like Patriot Coal Corp, has been struggling with high-cost operations and weak cashflow. Patriot Coal filed for bankruptcy protection in July.

James River Coal’s net loss widened to $20.6 million, or 59 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $3.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $288.1 million.