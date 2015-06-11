UPDATE 1-Jana takes 6 percent stake in URI

(Adds growth estimate, background)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

June 11 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Jana Partners LLC has taken a 6 percent stake in United Rentals Inc and believes shares of the renter of industrial and construction equipment could hit $140, Jana partner Nik Mittal said on Thursday.

The stock closed at $89.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.

It was the first time Jana, which agitates for change in some companies it has stakes in, has spoken publicly about the investment.

“URI is the leader in equipment rental,” Mittal said at the 2015 Carter Burden Investment Conference in New York, noting that the Stamford, Connecticut-based company is “run by a great CEO.”

Recent weakness in URI’s stock was an overreaction to the slump in oil prices, he said. “We feel pretty good about pricing.”

Jana estimates URI’s revenue will grow at least 5 percent this year and 6 percent in 2016, Mittal said.