ON THE MOVE-Janney Montgomery hires team of advisers from JPMorgan

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, a provider of wealth management and investment banking services, said it hired a team of financial advisers from JPMorgan Chase & Co .

The four-member team is led by Daniel Carney and Stuart Peterson.

Carney is senior vice president, wealth management, and Peterson is vice president, wealth management, of the Carney Peterson team, which provides concierge-level and wealth management services to clients and their families.

Both Carney and Peterson will be based in Janney Montgomery’s new branch office in South Kingstown, Rhode Island.

Beth Friedman and Paula Cummings are the other two members of the Carney Peterson team.

JPMorgan, which has lost at least a dozen top advisers and managers from its private banking division this year, was not immediately available to confirm the news. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)