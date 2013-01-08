FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Janney taps ex-Knight Capital exec to head equities
January 8, 2013 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Janney taps ex-Knight Capital exec to head equities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Philadelphia-based brokerage Janney Montgomery Scott LLC said on Tuesday that former Knight Capital Group Inc executive Gregory Voetsch has joined the firm as its new head of equities.

Voetsch replaces former co-heads of equities, Thomas Ferraro and Jeff Woodford, who have become heads of sales and sales trading and trading, respectively.

Voetsch was previously executive vice president and head of global equities at Knight Capital before leaving in late 2011 after roughly a decade with the company. Voetsch was also previously a sales trader, trader and manager at Smith Barney. Prior to that, he spent 10 years at Jefferies Group Inc.

In his new role, Voetsch, a 25-year industry veteran, heads Janney’s equity sales, sales trading, trading and research groups. He will split time between the firm’s Philadelphia and New York City offices.

Janney, owned by the Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co , is a mid-size brokerage firm that generates about 75 percent of its revenue from its wealth management business, with the rest coming from its capital markets businesses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
